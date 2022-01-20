TheatersLimassol"A future to die for" by Lia Haraki at Rialto on February...

“A future to die for” by Lia Haraki at Rialto on February 3&4

Lia Haraki’s ‘A future to die for’ will be presented in Limassol at the Rialto Theatre for two performances after the successful series of performances at the Polis Theatre in Nicosia last year. The performance is a tragic comedy of a pitching event of services and products related to the survival of humanity amidst the imminent, almost irreversible ecological catastrophe. Shall we carry on functioning in a capitalist way amidst these urgent times?

Are the principles of competition and division a way of surviving or a means of destruction?
Through the latest funeral rituals one can already plan while still alive, the special must have survival kit and the switch to a nutritious diet of vegan ambelopoulia, there is still light at the end of the tunnel….and all the above to the sound of the song ‘Homo Auditus’ by Ven.

The project was part of the TERPSICHORE 2021 programme of the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, co-produced by NiMAC, Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre, in collaboration with Pierides Foundation. Μedia sponsors CYBC and KANALI 6

Concept/ Direction/ Song: Lia Haraki
Performers/Creative team: Alexis Vassiliou, Andreas Kentis, Ariana Marcoulides, Eleana Alexandrou, Lia Haraki
Text: Lia Haraki in collaboration with the creative team
Music/Sound Design: Yiannis Christofides
Stage design: Yiannis Toumazis
Costumes: Arianna Marcoulides
Dramaturgical advisor: Guy Cools
Business coaching advisor: Avyie Savvidou
Technical director: Yiangos Hadjiyiannis
Guest artist: Aleksandra Borys
Graphics: Christina Pandjarou
Photographer: Pavlos Vryonides

Tickets: €10 and €15 from (€10 children, students, supporters, available at the theatre’s ticket office, or by phone)

When
Thursday, February 3 at 8.30 pm
Friday, February 4
Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol
Location
Info  77 77 77 45
Duration 1h15

By Lisa Liberti
