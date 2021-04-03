Health Minister: Relaxation to bring worsening of epidemiological data

In statements today, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that that it is necessary to keep respecting the health protocols and the individual protection measures in order to maintain our epidemiological image.

Speaking during a visit at a rapid antigen testing point and asked whether yesterday’s number of confirmed cases is causing concern, the Minister said that the results of the whole week are causing concern.

However, he pointed out that in addition to the targeted tests that help the authorities trace infections in time, it is necessary to respect health protocols since any relaxation will worsen the epidemiological data.

Asked whether he intends to take stricter measures, given that most European countries are in lockdown, he noted that Cyprus was the last country to go into lockdown and the first to get out of it and this is due to the people’s cooperation and the country’s strategy with the several targeted tests.

