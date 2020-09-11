A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive.

The number of active cases in the community fell to 7 per 100,000 residents compared to the previous report’s 18.4.

Equally important is the fact that the effective reproduction number (Rt) records a decrease that in some of the methods used exceeds 50%.

Specifically, in method A of calculating the number of reproduction was recorded as R 1.04 in the previous report while in today’s published report it’s 0.83.

In method B it decreased from 0.73 to 0.68, in method C it decreased from 1.3 to 0.45, while in method D it decreased from 0.78 to 0.51.