News Local A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for...

A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive.

The number of active cases in the community fell to 7 per 100,000 residents compared to the previous report’s 18.4.

Equally important is the fact that the effective reproduction number (Rt) records a decrease that in some of the methods used exceeds 50%.

Specifically, in method A of calculating the number of reproduction was recorded as R 1.04 in the previous report while in today’s published report it’s 0.83.

In method B it decreased from 0.73 to 0.68, in method C it decreased from 1.3 to 0.45, while in method D it decreased from 0.78 to 0.51.

 

Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cyprus by sex and age groups

 

Number and cumulative number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cyprus since 03/03/2020, by date of laboratory reporting (n = 1,511)

 

COVID-19 indicators by selected countries, as of 08/09/2020

 

COVID-19 indicators by selected countries, as of 08/09/2020

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePolice guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square
Next articleDespite the pause, AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine could be by the end of the year or early 2021

Top Stories

Local

Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Major tour operators from Britain and Sweden seem to be overcoming their reservations about the mandatory Covid-19 test and are beginning to bring...
Read more
Local

“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Maria Bitar -
Works for completion of the "Women's Home", to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in...
Read more
World

Despite the pause, AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine could be by the end of the year or early 2021

Maria Bitar -
The executive director of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, said that the coronavirus vaccine could be by the end of this year or early...
Read more
Local

A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive. The number of active cases in the community...
Read more
Local

Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

Maria Bitar -
A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Major tour operators from Britain and Sweden seem to be overcoming their reservations about the mandatory Covid-19 test and are beginning to bring...
Read more
Local

“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Maria Bitar -
Works for completion of the "Women's Home", to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in...
Read more
Local

Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

Maria Bitar -
A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Syllouris receives Maltese Foreign Minister

Maria Bitar -
Acting President of the Republic and President of the House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, received on Friday Malta's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros