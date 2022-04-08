NewsLocalA Cypriot doctor offers help to people in need all over the...

A Cypriot doctor offers help to people in need all over the world

Makrygiannis
Makrygiannis

Dr. George Makrygiannis, is the Head of Mission of the Volunteer Doctors Cyprus, aiming to help the victims of wars and natural disasters.

He returned to Cyprus a few days ago from the borders of Romania-Ukraine where he travelled as part of the organization in order to provide, together with other doctors and nurses, the necessary medical care to the Ukrainian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland.

Speaking about his experience to philenews, Dr. Makrygiannis said that every time the victims are the same, people who are forced to abandon their homes and properties. As he said “we are trying to relieve them in every way.” He added that at the Romania-Ukraine borders there is a mobile unit in which in addition to their organization, the Médecins du Monde Greece also participate.

Speaking specifically about his experience from the Romania-Ukraine borders, he said they mainly met women and children since the men are left behind to fight. As he noted they are in very bad psychological state because they abandon their country with the minimum.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleRecital: Kyros Patsalides & Vasilios Avraam at the Shoe Factory on April 29
Next articleMinister of Social Care about asylum seekers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros