Discover Health A controlled return to sports post-quarantine for fans...

A controlled return to sports post-quarantine for fans…

MoE slammed for choosing boys' over girls' volleyball team for global tournament

A lengthy announcement has been issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes all the instructions in view of the new season in sports. There are amongst other things relevant tips for using the toilets, the availability of tickets, as well as the classification of the fans. In regards to football, a differing protocol will apply which will be announced in the coming days.

In a nutshell here are some general guidelines and precautions that will be taken:

– The manager of the sports venue will keep for at least 60 days a file with the names, and ID number or telephone number of each spectator who comes to watch a sports match or training. For this purpose, incoming spectators will be required to complete a form, with the name, telephone or ID number, date, time and place they arrived as spectators at the sports facility. The Administrator ensures that this information is kept for COVID-19 tracking purposes alone and is kept secure and confidential, in accordance with the relevant Privacy Policy.

– The manager of the sports venue has appropriate procedures in place in order to avoid the gathering of spectators from different matches.

– The manager of the sports field is obliged to provide the employees with the necessary personal protective equipment.

– It is not recommended that people attend sports venues as spectators if they belong to any group vulnerable to Covid-19.

– Indoors, where there are windows, will remain open throughout the match and/or training session.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleClarifications over pandemic’s state of play in breakaway North Cyprus
Next articleWanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more
Health

A controlled return to sports post-quarantine for fans…

Maria Bitar -
A lengthy announcement has been issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes all the instructions in view of the new season in sports....
Read more
in-cyprus

Clarifications over pandemic’s state of play in breakaway North Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The Greek-Cypriot side will ask for clarifications and information on four issues during the upcoming meeting of the bi-communal Technical Committee for Health which...
Read more
in-cyprus

Weddings on hold, professional event planners in despair

Maria Bitar -
The Pancyprian Association of Professional Events (PASYEPEK) demands that the holding of open weddings, baptisms and other events without restrictions be re-instated again starting...
Read more
in-cyprus

Paphos brawl over various things not moved in time

Maria Bitar -
A 68-year-old man was arrested in Paphos and then charged formally to be summoned to court in connection with an on-going investigation including grievous...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more
in-cyprus

Clarifications over pandemic’s state of play in breakaway North Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The Greek-Cypriot side will ask for clarifications and information on four issues during the upcoming meeting of the bi-communal Technical Committee for Health which...
Read more
in-cyprus

Weddings on hold, professional event planners in despair

Maria Bitar -
The Pancyprian Association of Professional Events (PASYEPEK) demands that the holding of open weddings, baptisms and other events without restrictions be re-instated again starting...
Read more
in-cyprus

Paphos brawl over various things not moved in time

Maria Bitar -
A 68-year-old man was arrested in Paphos and then charged formally to be summoned to court in connection with an on-going investigation including grievous...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros