A champion training in awful conditions but still winning

Elias Georgiou, Cypriot champion in gymnastics, has now returned to his training in a gym-shack in Larnaca.

Two years ago, following a similar distinction of the young athlete, Phileleftheros had pointed out the same problems which remain unsolved until today.

Training is still taking place in a room created under the stands of the basketball court, with second-class instruments, in a limited space and without the appropriate security measures.

His trainer said that from the six instruments needed for gymnastics, Georgiou was offered three new ones but unfortunately they cannot put them up since the area is limited.

He added that in order to cover the training needs they sometimes have to go to Nicosia or to Limassol, at the expenses of the trainer.

Despite the problems, Elias Georgiou is distinguished again and again.