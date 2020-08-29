A 40 degrees day, rising further tomorrow

A low pressure system and a warm air current continue to affect Cyprus.

A fine skies, 40 centigrade day is expected-rising even higher tomorrow- but in the early afternoon it will turn increasingly overcast, with the possibility of isolated showers over the mountains.

Moderate sea breezes force three in the morning, will give way to light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly force three to four for the rest of the day, over calm to slight seas and slight in the afternoon.

40 degrees with a yellow warning is predicted inland, 34 in southern and eastern coastal regions, 33 in the west and north and 32 on the mountains.

Fine skies this evening with light northwesterly to northeasterly winds and southeasterly in northern areas, force two to three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees inland, 24 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 23 over the west and north and 21 on the mountains.

Fine skies almost through the next three days, with cloudy intervals inland and over the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to go up tomorrow and remain significantly above normal for this time of year throughout Monday and Tuesday, in spite of the expected slight drop.