995 new cases of COVID-19, one dead on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 391, 261 men and 130 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 995 new Coronavirus cases out of 67,331 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 20 July, taking confirmed infections to 93,247.

The 995 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

104 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (529 tests today)

12 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,421 tests today)

240 through private initiative (4,170 tests today)

26 taken from public hospital labs (282 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (302 tests today)

56 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,887 tests today)

556 confirmed cases found through 57,740 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 556 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 109 Limassol 153 Nicosia 173 Paphos 69 Famagusta 51 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 19 in the COVID-19 unit, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 54 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 23 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.