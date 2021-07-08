993 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry also announced 993 new Coronavirus cases out of 49,032 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 8 July, taking confirmed infections to 81,581.

The 993 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

71 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (699 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,305 tests today)

128 through private initiative (3,457 tests today)

14 taken from public hospital labs (377 tests today)

34 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (843 tests today)

739 confirmed cases found through 40,265 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

86 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 664 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 94 Limassol 262 Nicosia 201 Paphos 80 Famagusta 66 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 7 Industrial area of Mesogi 10 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 8 Student camps 9 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 40 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 12 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.