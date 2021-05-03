97 people fined on Easter Sunday, almost half for not sending an SMS

Police fined 97 individuals over the past 24 hours for violations of the covid directives.

Authorities conducted 7,102 checks, with 41 violations involving not sending an SMS for movement and 26 for violating the nine o clock evening curfew.

20 people were fined for not wearing a mask and 10 for excess number of individuals in cars.

In Nicosia, out of 1,086 checks, 6 citizens were fined, in Limassol 1,370 checks resulted in 44 fines, while in Larnaca out of 1,287 checks 10 people were charged.

750 checks were conducted in Paphos with 19 individuals fined, while in Famagusta 1,103 checks led to 7 citizens being charged.

Traffic conducted 857 checks with 11 fines.