960 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday 

The Health Ministry also announced 960 new Coronavirus cases out of 69,310 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 10July, taking confirmed infections to 83,423.

The 960 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 105 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,164 tests today)
  • Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,223 tests today)
  • 219 through private initiative (4,334 tests today)
  • 13 taken from public hospital labs (247 tests today)
  • One taken within the franework of GP referrals (129 tests today)
  • 44 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,548 tests today)
  • 572 confirmed cases found through 59,665 antigen rapid test

Analytically the 572 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases

Larnaca

70

Limassol

 183

Nicosia

 158

Paphos

70

Famagusta

91

Industrial area of  Agios Athanasios

0

Industrial area of Mesogi

0

Old people’s homes

0

National Guard

0

Student camps

0

Sampling at airports

0

In total, 37 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit, and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

By gavriella
