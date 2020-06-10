96 lifeguards on Paphos’ beaches

There are 96 lifeguards at Paphos’ 33 beaches and another four are to be hired, Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou told CNA on Wednesday.

The 100 lifeguards will be on duty until the end of August and numbers will then drop to 93 in September, 85 in October and 51 in November.

Yiorgos Demetriades, president of the beach committee at Paphos Municipality said that the municipality had carried out all the necessary checks regarding compliance with health and safety rules.

It has also donated some equipment for the lifeguard towers, including defibrillators and craft.