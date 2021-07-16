953 new cases of COVID-19, one dead on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 384, 256 men and 128 women with an average age of 77.2. The Health Ministry also announced 953 new Coronavirus cases out of 73,011 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 16 July, taking confirmed infections to 89,410.

The 953 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

83 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (945 tests today)

13 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,903 tests today)

131 through private initiative (4,012 tests today)

12 taken from public hospital labs (276 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (124 tests today)

62 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,997 tests today)

650 confirmed cases found through 62,754 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 650 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 149 Limassol 185 Nicosia 214 Paphos 50 Famagusta 52 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Special schools 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 19 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 44 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.