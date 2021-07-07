952 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry also announced 952 new Coronavirus cases out of 44,045 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 7 July, taking confirmed infections to 80,588.

The 952 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

109 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (660 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,164 tests today)

144 through private initiative (2,887 tests today)

12 taken from public hospital labs (190 tests today)

17 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (448 tests today)

664 confirmed cases found through 37,453 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

243 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 664 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 105 Limassol 221 Nicosia 194 Paphos 65 Famagusta 79 Industrial area of Ypsonas 0 Industrial area of Dali 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Education 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 39 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator, four in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital