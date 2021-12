According to the Health Ministry, the citizens recently are rushing to get vaccinated and this is sending encouraging messages. The Ministry pointed out that only with the citizens’ cooperation, we can deal with the pandemic.

According to data from the Health Minister, yesterday Thursday 16 December 12,589 vaccinations took place, a record number for the second semester of 2021.

It is noted that until 16 December, 94,651 vaccinations against Covid-19 have taken place.