The price of 95 octane petrol and of diesel in Cyprus was on the rise in the month of July, the Cyprus Consumers Association said on Monday.

Specifically, there was an increase in petrol by 1.0 cents, and in diesel by 2.6 cents, it added.

The average retail price for petrol 95 in the EU was 1.271 euro a litre and in Cyprus 1.070 euro.

Diesel averaged 1.137 euro a litre in the EU and 1.087 in Cyprus. Heating fuel cost 0.577 euro in the EU and 0.630 in Cyprus.