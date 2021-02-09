News Local 95 new cases of COVID-19 out of 25,427 tests on Tuesday

95 new cases of COVID-19 out of 25,427 tests on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 93 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,427 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 9 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,959.

The 95 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 24 through tracing (204 tests today)
  • Six through private initiative (624 tests today)
  • 12 from public hospital labs (244 tests today)
  • Seven cases found through antigen rapid tests in private labs (708 tests today)
  • 46 confirmed cases found through 23,160 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 130 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.
  • 41 tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.
  • 305 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 46 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 0
Limassol 35
Larnaca 3
Nicosia 7
Famagusta 1
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 0
Industrial areas 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 10 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 33 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

By gavriella
