95 new cases of COVID-19 out of 25,427 tests on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 93 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,427 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 9 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,959.

The 95 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

24 through tracing (204 tests today)

Six through private initiative (624 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (244 tests today)

Seven cases found through antigen rapid tests in private labs (708 tests today)

46 confirmed cases found through 23,160 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

130 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

41 tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7 th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.

305 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 46 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 0 Limassol 35 Larnaca 3 Nicosia 7 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Industrial areas 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 10 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 33 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.