95 new cases of COVID-19 out of 25,427 tests on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 93 new Coronavirus cases out of 25,427 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 9 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,959.
The 95 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 24 through tracing (204 tests today)
- Six through private initiative (624 tests today)
- 12 from public hospital labs (244 tests today)
- Seven cases found through antigen rapid tests in private labs (708 tests today)
- 46 confirmed cases found through 23,160 antigen rapid tests
Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:
- 130 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.
- 41 tests within the framework of re-checking being carried out on the 7th day of the arrival of people from the United Kingdom.
- 305 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.
Analytically the 46 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed cases
|Paphos
|0
|Limassol
|35
|Larnaca
|3
|Nicosia
|7
|Famagusta
|1
|Old people’s homes
|0
|National Guard
|0
|Industrial areas
|0
In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 10 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.
Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 33 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.