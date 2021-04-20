941 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the deaths of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 295, 195 men and 100 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 941 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,768 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 20 April, taking confirmed infections to 58,022.

The 941 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

188 through tracing of primary contacts (1,672 tests today)

Eight within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,194 tests today)

211 through private initiative (3,351 tests today)

21 from public hospital labs (282 tests today)

Two from GP referrals (316 tests today)

36 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,107 tests today)

475 confirmed cases found through 48,846 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 475 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 77 Limassol 128 Nicosia 207 Paphos 27 Famagusta 13 Industrial area of Aradippou 3 Industrial area of Ergates 1 Education 11 Special schools 0 National Guard 2 Athletes 5 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 71 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 3 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 56 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 37 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

