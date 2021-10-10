94 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Sunday

NewsLocal94 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 558, 354 men and 204 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 94 new Coronavirus cases out of 38,802 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 10 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,364.

The 94 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,442 tests today)
  • 25 through private initiative (1,312 tests today)
  • One taken within the framework of public hospital labs (55 tests today)
  • 32 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (15,384 tests today)
  • 30 confirmed cases found through 18,609 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 30 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 0
Limassol 6
Nicosia 18
Paphos 6
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 0
Schools 0
National Guard 0
Closed structures 0
Sampling at airports 0

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs.

 

