94 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 94 new COVID-19 cases on 16 October, out of 3,084 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 379.
Additionally, the following laboratory tests took place
- 350 tests through tracing
- 1,075 tests through private initiative
- 757 tests from expatriates/passengers
- 164 tests from public hospital labs
- 15 tests from students and teachers
- 356 tests from villages in the Districts of Larnaca and Famagusta
- 44 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups
- 33 tests from old people’s homes
- 290 tests from football clubs
- (philenews)
In total, ten patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.