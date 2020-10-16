94 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 94 new COVID-19 cases on 16 October, out of 3,084 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 379.

Additionally, the following laboratory tests took place

350 tests through tracing

1,075 tests through private initiative

757 tests from expatriates/passengers

164 tests from public hospital labs

15 tests from students and teachers

356 tests from villages in the Districts of Larnaca and Famagusta

44 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups

33 tests from old people’s homes

290 tests from football clubs

In total, ten patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.