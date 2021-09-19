94 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 94 new Coronavirus cases out of 40,586 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 19 September, taking confirmed infections to 118,957.

The 94 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Three from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (51 tests today)

Nine from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,998 tests today)

20 through private initiative (1,315 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of the GP referral program

26 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (13,987 tests today)

25 confirmed cases found through 21,865 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

58 tests taken from public hospital labs

Four tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 25 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 4 Nicosia 10 Paphos 1 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos hospital. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 17 patients are being intubated in the ICUs.