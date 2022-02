Police are looking for information that might help find Andreas Christodoulou, 93, from Limassol who has been missing from his place of residence in Limassol since 10.00 this morning.

Christodoulou is thin, 1.65 with white hair.

Anyone with any information that might help finding the above person is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the Citizen Line 1460 or the nearest Police Station.