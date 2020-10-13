93% of Nicosia residents satisfied with their town

Elisa Gerreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, today presented a report on the quality of life in European cities. The results of 58,100 interviews conducted in 83 cities, including Nicosia, show that 9 out of 10 people were satisfied with living in their city in 2019. Specifically, 93% of the residents of Nicosia, who participated in the sample of the Commission said that the city is “good to live in.” Moreover, 93% of the Nicosia residents said they have never been the victim of theft, 88% that the city is good to live with a family with small children and 86% that public transportation is safe. Moreover, 85% said the online public services are easily accessible and 85% are satisfied generally by the life in the city. Also, 64% are satisfied with health services in Nicosia, 65% with the cultural areas, 54% by the green spaces, and 57% generally by public areas.

(philenews/CNA)