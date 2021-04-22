927 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 296, 196 men and 100 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry announced 927 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,566 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday 22 April, taking confirmed infections to 59,792.

The 927 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

124 through tracing of primary contacts (1,111 tests today)

One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,225 tests today)

176 through private initiative (3,424 tests today)

60 from public hospital labs 625 tests today)

Three through the GP referral program (131 tests today)

24 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (716 tests today)

539 confirmed cases found through 48,334 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 539 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 111 Limassol 93 Nicosia 216 Paphos 36 Famagusta 31 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 1 Industrial area of Mesogi 3 Education 36 Special schools 1 National Guard 7 Athletes 1 Old people’s homes 3

In total, 73 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit, and 13 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 49 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 44 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and four at the Increased Care Unit, while 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

