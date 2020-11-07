News Local 92 cases of COVID-19 in a slaughterhouse

92 cases of COVID-19 in a slaughterhouse

Some 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in a slaughterhouse. According to the information the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry received from a private laboratory, which carried out the tests to the staff of a slaughterhouse in the district of Nicosia, out of 145 tests, there were 92 confirmed cases.

 

The Epidemiology Unit is in contact with the directors of the establishment so that the persons who have tested positive will be separated from the other ones and so that the relevant protocols will be respected.

It is noted that the slaughterhouse remains closed.

The State Health Services Organization activated a special action plan and sent two doctors and nurses on the spot.

In a written statement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that the finding of a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases indicates defective implementation of the relevant health protocols. He noted that such incidents cause concern and in fact cancel the sacrifices of the whole society.

Once again the Minister appeal for respect of the health protocols and restriction of circle of contacts adding that the next few days are decisive for the development of the country’s epidemiological image.

 

Read More: Several COVID-19 cases in slaughterhouses

(Philenews)

