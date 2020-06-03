912 complaints from people booked for breaking lockdown

More than 900 complaints were filed to a special committee by members of the public who had been booked for breaking the lockdown, CNA reports. In 220 cases the committee has suggested to the attorney general to suspend action.

Police set up the committee to review complaints from members of the public reported for breaking the curfew or the rules permitting movement only by exception — the SMS system which was scrapped on May 21.

Head of the committee Yiannakis Georgiou told the House Legal Affairs Committee that they had examined 912 complaints from a total of 10,400 bookings. It sent 384 cases to the attorney general, for 220 of which the committee recommended that the attorney general suspend prosecution.

Georgiou said that most of the complaints relate to the request for more time to pay the fine that had been imposed.