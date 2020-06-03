News Local 912 complaints from people booked for breaking lockdown

912 complaints from people booked for breaking lockdown

 

More than 900 complaints were filed to a special committee by members of the public who had been booked for breaking the lockdown, CNA reports. In 220 cases the committee has suggested to the attorney general to suspend action.

Police set up the committee to review complaints from members of the public reported for breaking the curfew or the rules permitting movement only by exception — the SMS system which was scrapped on May 21.

Head of the committee Yiannakis Georgiou told the House Legal Affairs Committee that they had examined 912 complaints from a total of 10,400 bookings. It sent 384 cases to the attorney general, for 220 of which the committee recommended that the attorney general suspend prosecution.

Georgiou said that most of the complaints relate to the request for more time to pay the fine that had been imposed.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleTwo men remanded for cannabis
Next articleNicosia: Flurry of support after Fairytale Museum says closure imminent

Top Stories

Local

Shops closed for Holy Spirit Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry said today that all general shops will remain closed for the public holiday of Whit Monday (Kataklysmos) on June 8. It added...
Read more
Local

Kindergartens, special schools open on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Public and private kindergartens reopen on June 9, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday, citing an earlier decision by the Council of Ministers. Their operation...
Read more
Local

Fox caught on camera feeding giant rat to pups (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
A family of foxes with four pups has been caught on camera this week by an observer who published photos on social media showing...
Read more
Local

Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Last month was the hottest May in the past 30 years, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said extremely high temperatures, both maximum and...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Flurry of support after Fairytale Museum says closure imminent

Josephine Koumettou -
The Fairytale Museum in Nicosia is facing closure after three years of operation due to the Coronavirus crisis, its Director and founder Vicky Balomenou...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Shops closed for Holy Spirit Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry said today that all general shops will remain closed for the public holiday of Whit Monday (Kataklysmos) on June 8. It added...
Read more
Local

Kindergartens, special schools open on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Public and private kindergartens reopen on June 9, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday, citing an earlier decision by the Council of Ministers. Their operation...
Read more
Local

Fox caught on camera feeding giant rat to pups (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
A family of foxes with four pups has been caught on camera this week by an observer who published photos on social media showing...
Read more
Local

Met Office: Hottest May in past 30 years

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Last month was the hottest May in the past 30 years, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said extremely high temperatures, both maximum and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros