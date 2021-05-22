91 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 353, 234 men and 119 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry announced 91 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,609 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 22 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,836.

The 91 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (280 tests today)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,699)

Seven through private initiative (1,829 tests today)

Five from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,238 tests today)

58 confirmed cases found through 55,320 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

162 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

68 tests from public hospital labs

13 tests taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 58 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 12 Nicosia 14 Paphos 3 Famagusta 7 Closed structures 13 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Sx patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital.

