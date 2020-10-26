91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 91 new COVID-19 cases on 26 October, out of 2,285 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,636.

The break-down of new patients follows:

35 through tracing (545 tests today)

25 through private initiative (469 tests today)

12 from expatriates/passengers (1,237 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (190 tests today)

10 from GP referrals and special patient groups (44 tests today)

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another four in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)