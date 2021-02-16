News Local 9,096 vaccination appointments for citizens over 74

9,096 vaccination appointments for citizens over 74

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a person, at a vaccination centre in Santiago, Chile, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

As of tomorrow 17 February, people over 74 years of age will have access to the Vaccination Portal in order to arrange a vaccination appointment. According to the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation, people 74 and over, who have not arranged an appointment the previous weeks or have not received the vaccine yet, will have priority.

In total there will be 9,096 appointments available.

Citizens falling into the prioritized age group for vaccination are recommended to arrange an appointment on the first available day and hour, in order to ensure a continuous flow in the Vaccination Centres.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleDraft laws to provide changes to way citizens deal with public sector
Next articleNew protest march on Saturday

Top Stories

Local

Serious traffic accident occurs in Paphos; foreign driver dies in hospital

gavriella -
A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Nata-Axylou road in Paphos. According to information, a driver lost control of his vehicle and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and India Foreign Ministers hold extended political consultations

gavriella -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India held extended political...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: GDP-growth data confirm soundness of government policies

gavriella -
The data concerning the real GDP growth rate in 2020 confirm the soundness of the government policies to support businesses and employees as well...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 17 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Russians went for picnic to Paramali and were fined 900 euros

gavriella -
The British Bases Akrotiri Police confirmed that on Sunday afternoon three people were fined with the total amount of 900 euros for violating the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Serious traffic accident occurs in Paphos; foreign driver dies in hospital

gavriella -
A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Nata-Axylou road in Paphos. According to information, a driver lost control of his vehicle and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and India Foreign Ministers hold extended political consultations

gavriella -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India held extended political...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 17 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Russians went for picnic to Paramali and were fined 900 euros

gavriella -
The British Bases Akrotiri Police confirmed that on Sunday afternoon three people were fined with the total amount of 900 euros for violating the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros