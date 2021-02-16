9,096 vaccination appointments for citizens over 74

As of tomorrow 17 February, people over 74 years of age will have access to the Vaccination Portal in order to arrange a vaccination appointment. According to the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation, people 74 and over, who have not arranged an appointment the previous weeks or have not received the vaccine yet, will have priority.

In total there will be 9,096 appointments available.

Citizens falling into the prioritized age group for vaccination are recommended to arrange an appointment on the first available day and hour, in order to ensure a continuous flow in the Vaccination Centres.