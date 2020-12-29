907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 117, 76 men and 41 women with an average age of 80.The Health Ministry also announced 907 new Coronavirus cases out of 18,070 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 29 December, taking confirmed infections to 21,315.

The 907 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

153 through tracing (1,002 tests today)

10 within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (652 tests today)

129 through private initiative (2,039 tests today)

27 from public hospital labs (375 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of GP referrals (57 tests today)

369 cases found through 13,805 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case

12 test on the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 369 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 19 Limassol 73 Larnaca 85 Nicosia 108 Famagusta 27 Old people’s homes 29 National Guard 15 Health professionals 13

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 29 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 36 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, four in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU.

(PIO)