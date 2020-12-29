News Local 907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 117, 76 men and 41 women with an average age of 80.The Health Ministry also announced 907 new Coronavirus cases out of 18,070 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 29 December, taking confirmed infections to 21,315.

The 907 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 153 through tracing (1,002 tests today)
  • 10 within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (652 tests today)
  • 129 through private initiative (2,039 tests today)
  • 27 from public hospital labs (375 tests today)
  • Five taken within the framework of GP referrals (57 tests today)
  • 369 cases found through 13,805 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case

  • 12 test on the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 369 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 19
Limassol 73
Larnaca 85
 Nicosia 108
Famagusta 27
Old people’s homes 29
National Guard 15
Health professionals 13

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 29 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 15 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 36 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, four in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU.

(PIO)

 

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid test locations on 30 December

Top Stories

Local

907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 117,...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations on 30 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30 Parking...
Read more
World

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Croatia

gavriella -
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb on Tuesday, officials announced. The earthquake hit the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak...
Read more
Local

Updated list of categories of citizens with risk factors for serious illness by COVID-19

gavriella -
On the basis of the Decree of the Minister of Health, dated 4 November 2020, and following recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus,...
Read more
World

Turkey, UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal

gavriella -
Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade deal on Tuesday (December 29), days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rapid test locations on 30 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30 Parking...
Read more
Local

Updated list of categories of citizens with risk factors for serious illness by COVID-19

gavriella -
On the basis of the Decree of the Minister of Health, dated 4 November 2020, and following recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ vaccination program continues in all districts

gavriella -
Cyprus` vaccination program, which began on Sunday, continued today in all districts. The first stage of the program covers old people in care homes and...
Read more
Local

Concern at Paphos Welfare Office due to confirmed cases of COVID-19

gavriella -
Employees of the Paphos Welfare Office told Phileleftheros that in recent days members of the staff have tested positive to COVID-19 but apart from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros