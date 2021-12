According to a source of the Health Ministry, 90 people have been in isolation after 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were found in a school in Limassol.

According to the same source, the school operates normally and the chain of confirmed cases was spotted since last week. Before than an educational excursion had taken place. After the excursion it became evident that the virus had been transmitted and as a result six teachers and 10 students tested positive to Covid-19.