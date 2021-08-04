90% of patients at COVID Reference Hospital are not vaccinated

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that 90% of the patients at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, have not been vaccinated.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 72 patients at the Reference Hospital, six in the Increased Care Unit, including four who are intubated. The youngest patient is 23 years old and the oldest is 87. The patients’ median age is 58 years.

“Only 8 of the patients treated at the hospital, have been vaccinated, five with the first does and three with both doses”, she stressed. She noted that from the data it is obvious that 90% of the patients have not been vaccinated.

Hadjiyianni pointed out that due to the increase of confirmed cases more people are admitted to hospitals and in the ICUs since they are suffering from severe pneumonia, while there is a rapid deterioration of their respiratory function and as a result many of them need to be intubated.

Referring to the Delta variant, she said that it is more transmissible and called upon citizens to get vaccinated adding that the Walk-In vaccination centers are convenient since no prior appointment is needed for inoculations.