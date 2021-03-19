90% of deaths due to COVID 1-18 March in Limassol

According to the Health Ministry’s data, out of the 10 deaths recorded during the period 1-18 March due to COVID-19, 90% had their permanent residence in Limassol.

More specifically, the data analysis period is from March 2020 until March 2021. Until 18 March 2021, 293 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported. Some 68% revers to men and the remaining 32% to women. Most dead belong to the 80-84 age group.

During the months of December 2020 and January 2021, the highest number of dead due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has been recorded and so far this percentage is 58% on the total number of deaths.