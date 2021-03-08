News Local 90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

The biggest number of complaints about sexual harassment at work has been submitted by women, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights, said speaking during a news conference within the framework of the information campaign about sexual harassment.

She also pointed out that the biggest percentage of the complaints that have been investigated have to do with the public sector (90%) and only 10% had to do with private companies. As she said this difference is mainly due to the fear of people working in private organizations of the possibility of losing their jobs or of facing unfavorable conditions.

She added that the target of the campaign that is in progress is to inform all potential victims of their rights and the existing mechanisms of protection to that they will get the necessary push to break their silence.

As noted, according to statistics both at a national and at an international level, most victims are women.

By gavriella
Previous article23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank
Next articleGermans welcome first re-opening stage as some businesses allowed to reopen

Top Stories

World

SA Black pilot inspires women to reach for the sky

gavriella -
Refilwe Ledwaba is South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot and today she's helping other young women to break the glass ceiling and take...
Read more
World

Germans welcome first re-opening stage as some businesses allowed to reopen

gavriella -
Germans joyfully welcomed the re-opening of its first businesses on Monday (March 8) after four months of lockdown. "I think it's wonderful. I think it's...
Read more
Local

90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

gavriella -
The biggest number of complaints about sexual harassment at work has been submitted by women, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights,...
Read more
Local

23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old for an attack with Molotov cocktail outside a bank in Limassol. The act occurred on 13 December 2020 in...
Read more
Local

Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

gavriella -
Cyprus Interior Ministry announced that the date for the submission of declaration forms for voting stations abroad with regard to the parliamentary elections of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old for an attack with Molotov cocktail outside a bank in Limassol. The act occurred on 13 December 2020 in...
Read more
Local

Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

gavriella -
Cyprus Interior Ministry announced that the date for the submission of declaration forms for voting stations abroad with regard to the parliamentary elections of...
Read more
Local

20-year-old arrested for child pornography

gavriella -
The Police arrested today a 20-year-old man regarding a case of child pornography. The arrest was made after a tip by Interpol. According to the...
Read more
Local

17 complaints for sexual harassment submitted to the Police

gavriella -
Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that so far 17 complaints for sexual harassment have been filed. Moreover, the file regarding the complaint of athlete Andri...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros