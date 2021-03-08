90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

The biggest number of complaints about sexual harassment at work has been submitted by women, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights, said speaking during a news conference within the framework of the information campaign about sexual harassment.

She also pointed out that the biggest percentage of the complaints that have been investigated have to do with the public sector (90%) and only 10% had to do with private companies. As she said this difference is mainly due to the fear of people working in private organizations of the possibility of losing their jobs or of facing unfavorable conditions.

She added that the target of the campaign that is in progress is to inform all potential victims of their rights and the existing mechanisms of protection to that they will get the necessary push to break their silence.

As noted, according to statistics both at a national and at an international level, most victims are women.