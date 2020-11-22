9 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Monday (table)

The Health Ministry issued on Sunday the list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Monday, 23 November.

Those are as follows:

District Location Time Limassol 1. Alfamega supermarket car park, Linopetra 9 am-5 pm 2. Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides) 9 am-5 pm 3. Papantoniou supermarket, Ypsonas (Petraki Yiallourou St.) 8:30 am-5 pm Larnaca Athienou (Municipal car park) 8:30 am-5 pm 2. Ormideia community council 8:30 am-5 pm Famagusta Elderly Club, Avgorou square 8:30 am-5 pm Nicosia Deftera community council 8:30 am-5 pm 2. Apostolos Andreas church, Aglandjia (Kyrenias Avenue) 8:30 am-5 pm 3. Ayios Varnavas and Ilarionos church, Peristerona 8:30 am-5 pm

The rapid antigen testing programme was launched on 16 November and is part of a government effort to evaluate the epidemiological situation amongst the general population in Cyprus.

The programme is addressed to all citizens and especially those in professions that come into contact with the public, front-line professionals and goods distributors.

Citizens will be advised on their test result by text message within 24 hours or in writing, if they so wish, by the mobile units within 30 minutes from the sample collection.