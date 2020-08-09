9 Covid cases today, good trend continues, almost 3 thousand tests

9 new cases of Covid-19 were announced today in Cyprus, out of a total of 2,919 diagnostic tests, taking the total number to 1242.

New cases were detected out of the following tests:

5 cases out of 108 tests in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed infections.

3 cases out of 393 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, with 1 having recent travel history.

1 case out of 133 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

Five people are being treated at the Famagusta hospital, the referral institution for Covid 19. They are reported to be in good and stable condition.