8th Advertising, Marketing and Communication Conference on June 17

The 8th Advertising, Marketing & Communication Conference is an annual event, a development of the annual Brand Congress, which aimed at the world of advertising, marketing, media and communications in Cyprus. It is the biggest gathering of professionals in the sector and its objective is to provide them with information, to increase their knowledge, and to facilitate the exchange of experiences and discussion of issues of importance to them.
When Thursday, June 17 at 8.30am
Where Hilton Nicosia

By Lisa Liberti
