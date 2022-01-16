People flock to the mountains as temperatures are below zero, cold front expected

With lower temperatures recorded on Sunday, more people are visiting the mountains during the weekend and the traffic is increased at Troodos Square and Mount Olympus, Troodos Station Manager Erodotos Panagides told CNA, adding that temperatures are below zero.

He said that police presence was increased around midday at the main roads leading to Troodos to help avoid traffic congestion at Troodos Square and Mount Olympus.

Police are directing the traffic at Prodromos – Troodos, Karvouna – Troodos and Platres – Troodos roads.

Panagides urged drivers to be patient and abide by Police recommendations.

He also said that the snowfall at Troodos square has reached 8 cm with strong winds earlier in the day. Temperatures in the early hours of Sunday went down to minus six.

According to the Meteorological Department, a cold front is affecting the area.

Weather conditions will be clear on Sunday afternoon but there will be increased clouds at times which might give isolated light rain and light snowfall or sleet locally over the mountains.

Winds will be northerly to north-easterly moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, reaching 5-6 in windward areas. The sea will be moderate to rough.

Tonight, the weather will be clear with locally increased clouds. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly light to moderate, 3-4 Beaufort and locally strong, reaching 5 Beaufort. The sea will be moderate to slight. Temperatures will fall to 0 inland, around 4 on the coasts and -7 over the mountains. Frost will form inland and in higher areas.

Tomorrow the weather will be clear but locally there will be increasing clouds. Wind will be north-westerly to northerly light to moderate, 3-4 Beaufort, becoming north-westerly moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slight, becoming moderate on the east and north coasts. Temperatures will rise to 12 C inland, 13 on the coasts, and 1 over the mountains with frost forming.