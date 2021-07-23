895 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 895 new Coronavirus cases out of 76,273 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 23 July, taking confirmed infections to 96,202.

The 895 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

45 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (722 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,417 tests today)

192 through private initiative (4,467 tests today)

15 taken from public hospital labs (302 tests today)

Three within the framework of the GP referral program (93 tests today)

85 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,930 tests today)

553 confirmed cases found through 64,342 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 553 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 91 Limassol 163 Nicosia 168 Paphos 69 Famagusta 48 Old people’s homes 13 National Guard 5 Special schools 0 Random tests at airports 1

In total, 72 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 66 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit and one in the ICU. Also 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.