89% of patients at COVID Reference Hospital not vaccinated

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that 89% of the patients at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, have not been vaccinated.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 66 patients at the Reference Hospital, six in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 32 years old and the oldest is 92. The patients’ median age is 60 years.

She noted that “yesterday we have had several admission in the Hospital. Some 89% of the patients being treated here have not bee vaccinated against Covid-19.

Hadjiyianni urged people in view of the holidays of 15 August to faithfully respect the protective measures so that there will not be an increase of confirmed cases.

