889 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 297, 197 men and 100 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry announced 889 new Coronavirus cases out of 66,634 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday 23 April, taking confirmed infections to 560,681.

The 889 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

128 through tracing of primary contacts (1,104 tests today)

One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,374 tests today)

193 through private initiative (4,186 tests today)

Eight from public hospital labs (268 tests today)

30 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,264 tests today)

529 confirmed cases found through 58.399 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

39 test within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 529 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 92 Limassol 136 Nicosia 197 Paphos 29 Famagusta 12 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Education 40 Special schools 1 Businesses 17 Athletes 3 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 36 in the COVID-19 unit, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 49 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and five at the Increased Care Unit, while 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO