882 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry also announced 882 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,161 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 9 July, taking confirmed infections to 82,463.

The 882 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,110 tests today)

157 through private initiative (3,431 tests today)

26 taken from public hospital labs (332 tests today)

27 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (1,042 tests today)

667 confirmed cases found through 54,246 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 664 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 103 Limassol 238 Nicosia 187 Paphos 76 Famagusta 51 Industrial area of Aradippou 2 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Old people’s homes 6 National Guard 4 Student camps 9 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 38 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 18 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.