86.5% of Cyprus’ coronavirus cases have recovered (infographics)

A total of 808 of Cyprus’ 958 coronavirus cases — or 86.5% have recovered according to the latest update released by the Health Ministry on Saturday. Cyprus has recorded 24 deaths, 17 of them with Covid-19 as the underlying cause of death.

The infographics feature data up to June 4.

Paphos continues to have the highest number of locally acquired cases per 100,000 of population with 132.8, followed by Larnaca with 121.8 per 100,000 population and Nicosia with 80.2. The Famagusta district had 51.9 cases per 100,000 population while Limassol had the least with 26.1.