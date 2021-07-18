858 new Covid infections on Sunday, one death from the virus

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 858 new Covid-19 cases all across Cyprus. The positivity rate is 1.21%.

The Ministry also announced one death due to the virus which raises the fatality number to 385.

The new cases – out of 70,809 PCR and rapid antigen tests carried out – takes the overall number of confirmed infections to 91,196.

At the same time, hospitalisations have risen to 218 with 55 patients in serious condition.

The Ministry said that 91,3% per cent of those in hospital have no history of vaccination.

As for the new infection cases, 6,755 of the total of 70,809 were by the molecular method (PCR) and 64,054 by the antigen rapid test.

In particular: