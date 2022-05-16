NewsLocal855 unaccompanied children to Cyprus – 196 at Pournara Center

855 unaccompanied children to Cyprus – 196 at Pournara Center

Pournara3
Pournara3

During a meeting of the House Equal Rights’ Committee, the issue of the disappearance of 14 unaccompanied children from Pournara Reception Center and other structures was discussed.

Official of the Social Services Department Chara Tapanidou, spoke on behalf of the Social Welfare Services that constitute the legal guardians of unaccompanied children, saying that due to increased refugee flows since last fall, there are currently 855 unaccompanied children in Cyprus requesting political asylum.

Maria Chrysomila spoke on behalf of the Asylum Service saying that 196 unaccompanied children are currently at Pournara Reception Center while others have already been transferred to other reception centers in Larnaca and Paphos.

The Chief of Police referred to the issue of the missing children, noting that their real data is not known due to lack of travel documents. He also said that the Police are doing their best to find them.

By gavriella
Previous articleDjokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros