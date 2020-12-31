News Local 853,422 Cypriots registered with GESY

853,422 Cypriots registered with GESY

Coronavirus: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

Almost all citizens have registered with the National Health System (853,422) and the big majority (756,440) have already used its services, while in just six month 43,448 beneficiaries have been treated in hospitals without any cost. In its 18-month life, GESY has 2,482 doctors, meaning most of the doctors in Cyprus and is offering services through 147 contracting clinical labs, 534 pharmacies, and 54 public and private hospitals.

However, GESY will be the subject of discussion today between Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou and EDEK leader Marinos Sizopoulos. As known, the latter has made suggestions about changes to GESY, as part of the bargain so that his party will vote the state budget.

According to information, the government has already made it clear that GESY is not negotiable.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleEMA assesses AstraZeneca vaccine data as part of a rolling review
Next articleReactions about new decree on schools

Top Stories

Local

Anexartisias Street shops get some customers before end of the year

gavriella -
The pandemic but also Cyprus’ bad epidemiological image forced most businesses to remained closed even in December, which is the most commercial month of...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 1 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020: LIMASSOL Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 10:00-15:00 LARNACA Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca...
Read more
Local

Reactions about new decree on schools

gavriella -
The Education Ministry’s decision about the way schools will re-open after the holidays, based on the relevant decree issued by the Health Ministry, has...
Read more
Local

853,422 Cypriots registered with GESY

gavriella -
Almost all citizens have registered with the National Health System (853,422) and the big majority (756,440) have already used its services, while in just...
Read more
Local

EMA assesses AstraZeneca vaccine data as part of a rolling review

Annie Charalambous -
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently assessing data on the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as part of a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Anexartisias Street shops get some customers before end of the year

gavriella -
The pandemic but also Cyprus’ bad epidemiological image forced most businesses to remained closed even in December, which is the most commercial month of...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 1 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020: LIMASSOL Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 10:00-15:00 LARNACA Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca...
Read more
Local

Reactions about new decree on schools

gavriella -
The Education Ministry’s decision about the way schools will re-open after the holidays, based on the relevant decree issued by the Health Ministry, has...
Read more
Local

EMA assesses AstraZeneca vaccine data as part of a rolling review

Annie Charalambous -
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently assessing data on the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as part of a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros