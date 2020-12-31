853,422 Cypriots registered with GESY

Almost all citizens have registered with the National Health System (853,422) and the big majority (756,440) have already used its services, while in just six month 43,448 beneficiaries have been treated in hospitals without any cost. In its 18-month life, GESY has 2,482 doctors, meaning most of the doctors in Cyprus and is offering services through 147 contracting clinical labs, 534 pharmacies, and 54 public and private hospitals.

However, GESY will be the subject of discussion today between Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou and EDEK leader Marinos Sizopoulos. As known, the latter has made suggestions about changes to GESY, as part of the bargain so that his party will vote the state budget.

According to information, the government has already made it clear that GESY is not negotiable.

(philenews)