852 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the deaths of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 291, 192 men and 99 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 852 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,042 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 18 April, taking confirmed infections to 56,259.

The 852 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

151 through tracing of primary contacts (1,085 tests today)

Six within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,912 tests today)

118 through private initiative (2,019 tests today)

30 from public hospital labs (191 tests today)

Two from GP referrals (216 tests today)

Six from antigen rapid test conducted privately (123 tests today)

539 confirmed cases found through 53,281 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 468 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 117 Limassol 126 Nicosia 228 Paphos 41 Famagusta 21 National Guard 5 Athletes 1 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 65 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 34 in the COVID-19 unit, and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 54 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General and three at the Increased Care Unit, while 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

