851 new cases of COVID-19, one dead on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 404, 266 men and 138 women with an average age of 77.3. The Health Ministry announced 851 new Coronavirus cases out of 71,959 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 26 July, taking confirmed infections to 98,569.

The 851 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

16 from tracing of already confirmed cases (273 tests today)

13 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,428 tests today)

219 through private initiative (4,009 tests today)

23 taken from public hospital labs (275 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral programs (287 tests today)

55 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (2,435 tests today)

523 confirmed cases found through 61,252 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 523 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 93 Limassol 146 Nicosia 176 Paphos 61 Famagusta 34 Old people’s homes 13 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 73 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 33 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and 15 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 64 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 30 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.