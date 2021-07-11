849 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday 

The Health Ministry also announced 849 new Coronavirus cases out of 63,665 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 11 July, taking confirmed infections to 84,272.

The 849 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,622 tests today)

63 through private initiative (1,609 tests today)

14 taken from public hospital labs (224 tests today)

Three taken within the franework of GP referrals (148 tests today)

28 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (735 tests today)

736 confirmed cases found through 57,316 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

11 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases

Analytically the 736 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 116 Limassol 232 Nicosia 213 Paphos 93 Famagusta 79 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator, 19 in the COVID-19 unit, and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.