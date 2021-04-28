845 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 306, 200 men and 106 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 845 new Coronavirus cases out of 40,811 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday 28 April, taking confirmed infections to 64,565.

The 845 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

113 through tracing of primary contacts (1,156 tests today)

Two within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,539 tests today)

201 through private initiative (2,967 tests today)

16 from public hospital labs (368 tests today)

25 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (882 tests today)

488 confirmed cases found through 33.864 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

35 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 488 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 118 Limassol 119 Nicosia 151 Paphos 36 Famagusta 37 Industrial area of Dali 1 Industrial area of Ypsonas 2 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 1 National Guard 2 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 0 Closed structures 21

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 39 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and 12 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 63 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 38 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit, while 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and six at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO